Patricia M. Lewis, 72, of Moro, died at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital with her family by her side. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, at Christway Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.