Patricia Ricci, 68, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

A visitation is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, and a Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, June 18, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. After cremation, Patricia’s ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Bethalto.