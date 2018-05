Patrick Glenn Gibson, 41, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018.

In celebration of Patrick’s life, visitation will be held by the family from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, May 14, 2018, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Granite City. The celebrant will be Father Zachery Edgar. Burial services will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.