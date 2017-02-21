Patrick Kevin Weirich, 66, of Granite City, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Alton, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Laverne (Karns) Weirich. He worked in maintenance with Kraft Foods for several years and had also served as a courier with Lanter Courier Services and had served as the Circulation Manager with the Granite City Press Record. The United States veteran proudly served his country as a Sergeant with the Air Force and had served 348 days in Korea. He had received the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and two Good Conduct Medals. He was a true St. Louis sports fan, loved spending time outdoors and spending time with those he loved and cared for.

He is survived by three brothers, William Weirich of Jerseyville, Robert Weirich of Alton and Ralph Weirich of Massachusetts; special family friends, Megan Barbour of Collinsville and Jenna Schnauber of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Hudanick; and his best friend, Joseph Miller III.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Military honors will be rendered.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.