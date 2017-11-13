Patrick L. Tanney, 58, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at home with his family by his side.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1959, in Alton, the son of the late Delwyn and Mary Lou (Carter) Tanney.

Patrick married Susan Weishaupt on July 29, 1983, in Alton. She survives.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and worked out of Teamsters Local 525 at Phillips 66 as a General Foreman contractor.

Patrick was a loving and devoted husband, father and Pop, who loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Tanney of Godfrey; one daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jared Hamilton of Alton; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jessica Tanney of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Christopher, Tucker, Zoey, Madelyn, and Beau, and one grandchild on the way; two brothers, Jeff Tanney of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Todd Tanney of Alton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant twin brother Michael Tanney at birth; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Edwina “Babe” Weishaupt.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or School, or Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Online condolences can be found at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.