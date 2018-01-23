Patsy F. Malottki

Patsy F. (née Lerch) Malottki, 87, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at her residence.

Pat was born on Nov. 13, 1930, in Granite City to Raymond and Margaret Lerch. She married James W. Malottki on Oct. 16, 1954, in Granite City. He survives and resides in Edwardsville.

Also surviving are her brother, John (wife, Janet) Lerch of Granite City and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lloyd Raymond Lerch.

Pat was an avid golfer and was the oldest member of Sunset Hill Golf Club, along with her husband. She loved to play cards and enjoy the time spent with her family. She was also a member of P.E.O. International. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon is assisting the family with arrangements.