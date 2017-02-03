Patsy Jane Callahan, 83, of Granite City, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at her home after a lengthly illness.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City.
