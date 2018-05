Patsy M. Taylor, 81, of East Alton, passed away at 2:05 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Herrin.

Visitation will be 11 a.m until service at 1 p.m. Monday, May 7, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Jason McKennies will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.