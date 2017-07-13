Patsy Marie Norman, 77, of Granite City, died unexpectedly at her home at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
