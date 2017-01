Patsy R. Schiber, 82, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.