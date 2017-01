Patte Ruth “Kocher” Stark, 86, of Alton, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. and a luncheon promptly at noon, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.