Pattricia Ann Wappelhorst, 84, of Alton, died at 5:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.