Paul E. James, 81, of Godfrey, passed away at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center with his family by his side.

He was born on April 24, 1937, in Decatur, Ill., the son of the late Robert Nelson and Sara (Moffett) James.

Paul married Carolyn Freeman in Harrison, Ark. She survives.

He was a member of the Main Street Methodist Church in Alton. He coached basketball at Maroa, Forsyth and Mount Zion, where he also taught Government and History. Paul was in the Illinois Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He looked forward to his Tuesday lunch outings with his friends, Cardinals baseball games and Billikens basketball games.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Robert James (Howard Grothe) of California, Diane McAdams (Clark) of Weatherfield, Conn., Teena Funk (Rich Read) of Godfrey; one sister, Joanna Sue Franklin (Ken) of Tallahassee, Fla.; four grandchildren, Shannon Castellanos, Jennifer Ahrens (Eric), Nathan Gerdes (Kristin), and Donny Funk; eight great-grandchildren, Adrien, Andrew and Alexander Ahrens, Kaylee Mitchell, Julien Castellanos, Blake and Beau Gerdes and Evelyn Funk; a niece, Melissa Franklin; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Clyde Freeman (Janice).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, until the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton with Pastor Tim Pate officiating.

Memorials may be made to Main St. Methodist Church in Alton.

