Paul E. Lacke, 91, of Godfrey, died at 12:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at his home.

Visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church of Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.