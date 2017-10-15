Paul Inman Sr.

Paul Thomas Inman Sr., 77, of Wood River, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at St. Anthony's Medical Center in St. Louis.
A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
