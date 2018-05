Paul L. Cureton, 65, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at his residence.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Moro Presbyterian Church in Moro. Rev. Marc Wendleton will officiate.