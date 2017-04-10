Paul L. Shelby

Paul L. Shelby, 80, died Friday, April 7, 2017.  

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. 

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.