Paul LeRoy Fisk, 83, of Troy, went to his Heavenly abode at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at his home with his family and friends by his side.

Paul was born Jan. 9, 1934, in Venice, the son of the late William Ernest and Ethel (Summers) Fisk. His boyhood was spent with his nine brothers and sisters in Illinois and Missouri. In 1952, Paul enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served his country during the Korean War on various assignments. He was thrilled to be included in a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2016. Paul learned the meat-cutting trade upon leaving the military, while living in California. Upon his return to home in Illinois, he continued meat cutting for 34 years and was a member of Meat Cutter’s Local No. 534. He was a meat cutter for over 28 years at Schermer’s Market in Madison. He served as a Granite City Alderman for 14 years and served on various community boards, including the board of Good Samaritan House in Granite City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his hunting and fishing buddies throughout the U.S. and Canada … his special groups of friends were those he hunted and fished with in Southern Illinois, where he always felt like family. Paul was a dedicated Christian and loved God, his Country and his Family. He will be missed for his laughter, his story-telling and devotion to others. Over the years, Paul opened his home to over 15 family members and friends needing a place to stay.

He is survived by his wife, Lonnie Carolyn Causey Rainwater, whom he married in May 2005. He is also survived by two daughters, Angela Holubacsh (Bob), Decatur, Ill., Sheila (Ray) Lewis, Troy, Ill., and a son, Anthony (Tammy) Rainwater; six grandchildren, Justin (Emily) Niebruegge, Nicole Holubasch (Cole), Chad Anthony Rainwater, Zachary (Priscilla) Rainwater, Parker (Lizzy) Lewis and Chase Lewis, and three great-grandchildren: Noah and Lydia Niebruegge and Parker Jayne Lewis; and his extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law: Clifford and Hanin Causey, Sikeston, Mo.; Travis Causey, Porter, Texas; and Mary Ellen (George) Brower, New Port Richey, Fla.; Peggy Slayden, Miami, Fla.; Bernie Crockarell, Glen Carbon; Jeanette Morlen, Granite City; Baxter (Donna) Crockarell, Ballwin, Mo.; Lennie David (Marge) Crockarell, and Patti McDaniel, Edwardsville; Billy (Linda Martin) Crockarell, Woodland Park, Colo.; many nieces and nephews; other extended family and wonderful church friends.

Paul married Dorothy Butler in July 1961; she preceded him in death in September 2004. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; two brothers, John and William (Bill) Fisk; seven sisters, Reva Tucker, Wanda Long, Wilma Hillman, Maxine Snell, Lorene Tassaro, Norma LaBrot, Barbara Wells; and a brother-in-law Danny Causey.

In celebration of his life, visitation was Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation continued Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at the Bethalto Church of God, Route 140 and Moreland Road in Bethalto, the Rev. Allen Randolph and the Rev. Shea Hughes officiating. Burial with full military honors followed at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Church of God or to Breeze Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.