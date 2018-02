Paul M. Grenzeback, 76, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 2, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.