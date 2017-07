Paul E. Osborne, 86, of Brighton, died at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.