Paul W. Burney

Paul W. Burney, 63, of Moro, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018, after a short battle with cancer with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 10, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rob Lemon officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.