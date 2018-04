Paul Wayne Britt, 66, of Godfrey, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, at home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Rev. Paul Militzer officiating.