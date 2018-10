Paula Ann Dobson, 57, passed away at 1 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.Visitation will be on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Terry McKenzie officiating.An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .