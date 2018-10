Paula Katherine (Biondolillo) Swiecicki, of Wood River, born on July 5, 1943, in Alton to the late Mary (Guarino) Biondolillo and the late Paul Biondolillo, passed away at age 75 on Saturday, September 29, 2018, in Granbury, Texas, after a brief and courageous fight against cancer.

Burial will be in Texas.