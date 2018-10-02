Paula Newberry
Paula Newberry, 60, of Marine, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.
Visitation will be 10 am. until services at noon Friday, October 5, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
