Paulette Marie Bell, 83, of Granite City, died at 5:14 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Faith Countryside Manor in Highland.

She was born Jan. 16, 1934, in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late William Henry and Marie (Graham) Jacobs. She married Albert E. Bell on July 30, 1955, in Granite City and he passed away on Oct. 19, 1979.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with the Rev. Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.