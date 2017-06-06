Paulette (nee Hall) Radde, 69, of Granite City, died at 8:19 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at her home.
Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
