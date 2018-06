Pauline H. McNealy, 79, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Springfield, Ill., as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, June 11, at First Baptist Church of Forest Homes. Pastor Rick Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.