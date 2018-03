Pauline J. Halley, 90, of Alton, died at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at her home.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.