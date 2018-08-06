Pauline V. Hanson

Pauline V. Hanson, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

She was born July 1, 1925, in Mount Vernon, Ill., a daughter of the late Robert and Ruby (Rector) Whitson. She married Harold L. Hanson on Oct. 9, 1943, in Mount Vernon and he passed away on Sept. 23, 1987. Pauline retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City after 27 years of dedicated service as a nurse. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she enjoyed volunteering for many events and clubs throughout the years. She had served as President of the Young at Heart with church, helped with the P.T.A. at Washington School, served as President of the AARP Chapter No. 1340 and enjoyed being a part of the Senior Social Club at the Township Club and Senior Circle through Gateway Regional Medical Center. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Janis Lee and Robert Smith of Granite City and Sandra Kay Hanson of Granite City; four grandchildren and spouses, Vicki Lynn and Ted Thalmann of Glen Carbon, Eric D. and Ann Smith of Granite City, Kelly J. and Tammy Short of Clever, Mo., and Traci and Chris Payton of Kenosha, Wis.; 11 great-grandchildren, Lyndsey, Luke, Libbi and Lilli Thalmann, Leann, Emily and Megan Smith, Ashley and Nathan Griesbach, Jayme and Katelyn Short and Cheldon Payton; a brother, Robert Whitson Jr. of Greenfield, Ind.; a sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and Ray Easley of Defiance, Mo.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Arthur Whitson.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Church or to Shriners Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.