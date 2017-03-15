Peggy Guarino Brefeld

Peggy Jean Guarino Brefeld, 63, of Farmington, died at 7:50 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017.
A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
