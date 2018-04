Peggy J. Harkey, 83, of Bethalto, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Jerseyville Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook with Pastor Kevin Auten officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.

Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.