Peggy Jean Hamby

Peggy Jean Hamby, 72, of Cottage Hills, died at 11:29 a.m. Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Wednesday, November 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.