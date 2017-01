Peggy L. Zimmerman, 66, of Cottage Hills, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. A private family interment will take place at a later date.