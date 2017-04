Peggy Lou Patterson, 82, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.