Peggy Wilson, 88, formerly of Roxana and Rosewood Heights, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Morningside of Pekin.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from noon until funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.