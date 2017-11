Penelope A. “Penny” Martin, 74, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Fosterburg Baptist Church in Fosterburg. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, with burial immediately following at Fosterburg Cemetery.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights is handling arrangements.