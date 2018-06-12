Penny Denise Jeffries, 56, of Bethalto, passed away at 11:06 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
