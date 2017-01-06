Penny Jane Ybarra, 75, of Granite City, died at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.
No services are scheduled.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
