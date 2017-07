Perry Sandifer, 67, of Wood River, died at 7:49 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton and continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church.