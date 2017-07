Junior Douglas “Pete” Brown, 81, of Wood River, died at 4:08 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.