Peter Graciano Munoz, 83, of Granite City, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 15, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.