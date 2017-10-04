Peter Hackethal, 89, of Alton, died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home, 220 Court St., Alton. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Church, 519 E. Fourth St.