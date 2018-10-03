Philip E. Grigg

Philip E. Grigg, 69, of Brighton, departed this life on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at his home, surrounded by a family that loved him dearly.

He was a man who treated people with kindness, took great care of his family and served his country and community proudly.

Mr. Grigg was born in Vinita, Okla., on Feb. 1, 1949, and was the son of Bob and Betty (Buffington) Grigg.

He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1967, and proudly served his country overseas with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the East Alton American Legion Post 794, and Alton VFW Post 1308.

After serving his country honorably, he returned home and began his 44-year career with Olin Corporation as a pipefitter. He was very community-minded, and during this same time he served as a police officer for the Village of Hartford, and coached several youth soccer and baseball teams in the Hartford and Brighton communities.

He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local No. 553, Demolay of Wood River, and was a proud supporter of the McKendree University Bearcats Booster Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of his rescue animals and watching his children and grandchildren participate in various sports and activities.

Phil was inducted, along with several of his teammates, into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame twice in the past 10 years for their team accomplishments.

His heritage and background were very important to him, as he was a proud member of the First Families of the Cherokee Nation and a Past Master Mason with the Hibbard Masonic Lodge No. 249 in Brighton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Heffington) Grigg of Brighton; a daughter, Wendy Lea Scott (Tim Barnett) of Wood River; sons and daughters in-law, Todd Alan and Brenda Grigg of Marine and Jim and Katy Heffington of Jerseyville; his grandchildren, Brittany Nunez (Jose), Cody Scott (Lauren), Brendan Grigg, Bailey Grigg, and Tyler Heffington (Laura); great-grandchildren, Isaiah Nunez, Emma Nunez, Hayleigh Scott and Colin Scott; his four siblings and their spouses, Vicki and Paul Aldridge of Hartford, Bobby Grigg of Wood River, John and Missy Grigg of Hartford, and Gayle and Jeff Simpson of Brighton; his nieces, Julie Maag (Patrick), Heather Aldridge, Jennifer Epps (Tim), Brooke Grigg, and Emily Simpson; and a nephew, Garrett Simpson.

Family and friends are invited to a gathering at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018, with Masonic services beginning at 2 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to the Brighton Betsy Ann Fire Protection District or to Hope Animal Rescues in Godfrey.

Online condolences may be left at crawfordfunerals.com.