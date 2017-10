Philip M. Corlew, 79, of Edwardsville, died at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.