Phillip Blake Morrissey, 59, died peacefully at his home in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, after a brief illness.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Community Center at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Mass will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the church.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.