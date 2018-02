Phillip “Bud” “Bulldog” G. Parks, 70, of Wood River, died at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be noon until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.