Phillip C.T. Bush
Phillip C.T. Bush, 38, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Paynic Home For Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
