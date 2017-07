Phillip LeRoy Ford, 79, of Wood River, died at 12:42 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital from complications of pneumonia. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, July 28, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights with full military honors. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.