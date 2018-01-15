Phyllis D. Gibson, 69, of Granite City, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.
A memorial gathering will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
